The Boogie Down w/ KCRW DJ Boogie Boudreaux

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Free
About

From the radio to the dancefloor...KCRW's Boogie Boudreaux is coming at you live Friday night with rock, funk, electronic and whatever beat gets you grooving underneath the disco ball. Part wax, part digital, pure heat. Dance in the glow of psychedelic vis

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Doors open10:00 pm

