DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drip

Low Profile Studios
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

From the creators who brought you Quench.

Whether you're new to the scene or a certified deviant, Drip is a place to express yourself.

For the queers, for the lovers of RnB, Dancehall, Afrobeats and more… we’re proud to bring you DRIP: A no-play rave for Read more

Presented by Quench London.

Venue

Low Profile Studios

94, Low Profile House, Vale Rd, Harringay, London N4 1PZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.