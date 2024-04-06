Top track

100% Endurance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yard Act + Folly Group

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

100% Endurance
Got a code?

Event information

Le groupe de Leeds a présenté son nouveau single et sa vidéo "The Trench Coat Museum" au début de l'été. Coproduit par le groupe et Remi Kabaka Jr, membre de Gorillaz, ce single autonome était la première musique originale que Yard Act partageait depuis la Read more

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

Lineup

Yard Act

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.