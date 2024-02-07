Top track

Marina Satti live in London

The Garage
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Gotobeat is excited to team up with The Garage and Dionysiac Tour to welcome Marina Satti live on Wednesday, February 7th.

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Marina Satti

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

