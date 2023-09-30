DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VR Club: Montegelato e Kursaal di Davide Rapp

Cinema Astra
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:00 am
FilmFirenze
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Riparte l’esperienza in realtà virtuale al cinema Astra di Firenze, in collaborazione con Gold.

Il nuovo appuntamento VR della stagione è dedicato all'artista italiano Davide Rapp con la proiezione dei suoi film e un incontro in cui racconterà al pubblico Read more

Presentato da Fondazione Stensen.

Cinema Astra

Piazza Cesare Beccaria 9, 50121 Florence Florence, Italy
Doors open10:45 am

