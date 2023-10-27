Top track

Ryan Quiet - Dirty Dancing Guy

Vampire Ball - Featuring: Vegan Leather and Ryan Quiet

Duett's Texas Club
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsAustin
$12.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jonathan Terrell and Ryan Quiet are VEGAN LEATHER

Join us for our first Vampire Ball dance party pre-halloween kickoff event

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Noise Frontier.

Lineup

Ryan Quiet

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

