DJ J Star

Fri, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyDes Moines
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Are you team Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Wisin & Yandel or Bad Bunny, Karol G & Feid? Join us for a crazy fun night. SPECIAL GUEST DJ J-STAR FROM NEW YORK CITY playing the best Classic & New Reggaeton from the Oldies to the most current hits. Latin & Edm music Read more

Presented by ILR

Lineup

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

