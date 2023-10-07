Top track

Paolo Ruiu + Maria Rosenberg

The Victoria
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Paolo Ruiu headline's the free entry Scared To Dance and For The Rabbits showcase monthly gig night!

He recently released “Never An Easy Way Out”, a track that added both an urgency and a Beatlesian-melodic flair to his trademark take on echo drenched psy Read more

Presented by Scared To Dance.

Lineup

Maria Rosenberg, Paolo Ruiu

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open8:00 pm

