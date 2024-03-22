Top track

Coyote

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rakky Ripper + Delilah

La Lata de Bombillas
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsZaragoza
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Coyote
Got a code?

About

presentación de álbum de las + xulas rakky ripper & delilah

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Adiós Corazón.

Lineup

Delilah

Venue

La Lata de Bombillas

Calle Espoz y Mina, 17, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
80 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.