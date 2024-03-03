DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Felipe Baldomir

Sala Clamores
Sun, 3 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Felipe Baldomir es un cantante y compositor de Coastal Indie-Folk de Uruguay, América del Sur; actualmente tiene su sede en Byron Bay, Australia.

La gente a menudo se refiere a su música como una mezcla de Jack Johnson, Xavier Rudd y Tash Sultana - Su son Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

