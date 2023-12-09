Top track

Jeff Draco - Desiderium

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JEFF DRACO & FRIENDS

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jeff Draco - Desiderium
Got a code?

About

JEFF DRACO & FRIENDS

featuring

JEFF DRACO

MODERN NOMAD

PLANT DAD

All Ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Jeff Draco, Modern Nomad

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.