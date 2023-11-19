DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Svarte Greiner, An Trinse, Cerpintxt and Ruben

IKLECTIK
Sun, 19 Nov, 4:30 pm
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
IKLECTIK presents,

Boundary Condition: Svarte Greiner + An Trinse + J. Milo Taylor + Cerpintxt & Ruben

Sunday 19 November 2023 | Doors: 4:30pm - Start: 5pm

Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.

Tickets: £11.50 adv / £15 otd

Presented by IKLECTIK.
IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open4:30 pm
100 capacity

