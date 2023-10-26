DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Vitamine invite Supersympa & Potalakompote

La Java
Thu, 26 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hello les gourmands !

Guess who’s back again?

Club Vitamine débarque à La Java pour une soirée survitaminée !

Au programme : Le DJ et producteur émergent Supersympa, Potalacompote du collectif rennais Ramdôm et le crew Club Vitamine au complet !

Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

