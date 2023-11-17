DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marble Sun and Million Square Live

Peckham Audio
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Two live electronic duos take over Peckham Audio for a night exploring the crossroads of jazz and electronica, where acoustic and electronic instruments collide.

Drawing on their shared background as jazz musicians, Marble Sun are the latest in a growing Read more

Presented by Peckham Audio.

Lineup

Million Square

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

