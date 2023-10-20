DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Respair at The Forge

The Forge at The Lower Third
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Please welcome Chicken Foot Soup to The Forge. A night filled with live music from Longon-based jazz electronic quartet, Respair, and DJ's!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.

Venue

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

