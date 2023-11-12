DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pots and Pints and Mugs! (extra date!)

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sun, 12 Nov, 1:30 pm
WorkshopNottingham
£32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pots and pints proudly presents, Mugs! Due to high demand for our November 2nd event, we've added a second date! Tis' the season to get cosy, so join us for a wholesome evening of all things Autumn. With daft games and a few prizes to begin, your lovely ho

Presented by HALLO Ceramics and Emma Kimbley Studio
Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open1:00 pm
150 capacity

