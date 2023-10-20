DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Let the magic enlighten you. Storm changes destination for their biggest edition yet in Madrid next Friday 20th of October at Moondance Club, the ultimate venue in Sol (Madrid center). Your new favourite club experience in the city to share connection, lov
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.