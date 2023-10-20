Top track

Baccus & Oden & Fatzo - Can't Let You Go

STORM MADRID

Sala Moondance
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€12

About

Let the magic enlighten you. Storm changes destination for their biggest edition yet in Madrid next Friday 20th of October at Moondance Club, the ultimate venue in Sol (Madrid center). Your new favourite club experience in the city to share connection, lov Read more

Organizado por Moondance

Lineup

Baccus, Ian Storm

Venue

Sala Moondance

C. de la Aduana, 21, 28012 679013092, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

