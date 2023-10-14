DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TETA RRUDA CLUB: (Nur Braza, Coño b2b Marina Antih, Inés Isla)

El Sótano
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nur Braza es sinónimo de no parar de bailar, es la mezcla perfecta entre el House y el Tech House más underground y pegadizo. Su buen gusto por la electrónica y su capacidad a la hora de “engancharnos” con sus sets es lo que la caracteriza.

Organizado por El Sótano.
Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

