Maria Gadú

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

4x Latin Grammy nominee, Maria Gadú, is a Brazilian singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer.

Following her self-titled debut album, Maria Gadú shot to critical acclaim as her songs composed the soundtrack for soap operas, films and series leading to sev Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Maria Gadú

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

