DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

30 Years of V Recordings

The Crypt, Hastings
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJHastings
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Four Corners Music & The Crypt Presents 30 Years of V Recordings

One of the most iconic drum and bass labels in the world, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Established in 1993 by Bryan Gee and Jumpin Jack Frost, the label has been at the forefro Read more

Presented by The Crypt.

Lineup

4
Bryan Gee, Melinki, Sl8r and 4 more

Venue

The Crypt, Hastings

57 Robertson Passage, Hastings TN34, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.