Genix, Amy Wiles, GVN + TDP

Joshua Brooks
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJManchester
£16.50

About

Acclaimed producer Genix makes his Joshua Brooks debut on the 16th of December alongside rising trance star Amy Wiles and support from GVN and TDP.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by FreeFromSleep.

Lineup

Genix, Amy Wiles, GVN

Venue

Joshua Brooks

106 Princess St, Manchester M1 6NG
Doors open10:00 pm
350 capacity

