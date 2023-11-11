DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cheick Tidiane Seck Mandingue quartet

Spazio Nòva
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:15 pm
GigsNovara
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nato all'inizio degli anni '50 a Ségou, in Mali, da una famiglia Toucouleur, Cheick Tidiane Seck è ancorato alla cultura maliana e aperto a tutta la (buona) musica proveniente da tutto il mondo. Compositore, produttore, arrangiatore e tastierista di talent Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cheick Tidiane Seck

Venue

Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci 2, 28100 Novara Novara, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.