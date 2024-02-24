Top track

NOBODY

COUCOU CHLOE

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
€24

NOBODY
About

Inspirada por uma mistura caótica de socialização e isolamento, a artista, vocalista e produtora nascida em França e radicada em Londres sampla e cria longe dos holofotes. Entrelaça samples manipulados de sonsde animais e letras pessoais em batidas esquelé

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open 9:30 pm

