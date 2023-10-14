DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Disco. Funk. Soul
FREE Entry until midnight with a ticket.
Come down for a night of disco/funk/soul. Our resident DJs will be playing everything from 70s/80s classic disco and motown right up to nu-disco and soulful house.
Expect to hear
Chic / Sister
