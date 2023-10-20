DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DADDY G djset (Massive Attack)

Vibra
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJModena
€14.95
DADDY G djset

Venerdi 20 Ottobre @ Vibra Modena

Tra i padri spirituali del trip hop, Grant Marshall in arte Daddy G ha avviato la sua carriera nella Bristol d’inizio anni Ottanta con il Wild Bunch Sound System, collettivo da cui sarebbe poi nata una dell Read more

Presentato da Circolo Culturale Left.

Daddy G

Vibra

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm
350 capacity

