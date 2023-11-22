DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Viken Arman Album Release Party

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A special evening with Viken Arman for his album release party. A special 4 hour extended performance.

#sbcltrLA

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by SBCLTR.

Lineup

Viken Arman

Venue

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

