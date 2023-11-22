DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SBCLTR's Thanksgiving Special: Viken Arman!

1730 Santee St. Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A special evening with Viken Arman for his album release party. A special 4 hour extended performance. Exploring a new DTLA Warehouse -- and changing it up to fit this special occasion. With a pristine Danely System -- we embark on a musical journey with o...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by SBCLTR.

Lineup

Viken Arman

Venue

1730 Santee St. Los Angeles, CA 90015

1730 Santee Street, Los Angeles, California 90015, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.