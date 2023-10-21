DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comedy Streatham Festival Special : Russell Hicks

Streatham Space Project
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday 21st October 2023 Collywobblers Comedy Streatham Festival Special At Streatham Space Project : Russell Hicks, Sara Barron, Dee Allum, Miss Mo' Real , Joe Haddad plus host MC Sion James

Presented by Collywobblers Comedy.

2
RUSSELL HICKS, MC Sion James, Dee Allum and 2 more

Streatham Space Project

Sternhold Ave, London, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

