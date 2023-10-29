Top track

Psartrek Club #11

Montpellier
Sun, 29 Oct, 10:30 am
WellbeingMontpellier
About

La 11ème édition de nos randonnées autour de Montpellier avec vous !

  • Difficulté : Moyen
  • Distance : 10 km
  • Temps: 4h

Seulement 25 places sont disponibles pour cette édition !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Psartek Events.

Venue

Montpellier

Montpellier, France
Doors open10:30 am

