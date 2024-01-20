DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pinhani

Islington Assembly Hall
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £41.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Formed in 2004, Pinhani quickly rose to prominence in the Turkish music scene with their unique melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Their collaboration with popular TV series "Kavak Yelleri" introduced several hits that solidified their position in the industry Read more

Presented by Gise Events.

Lineup

Pinhani

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
