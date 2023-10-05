Top track

Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers - Hesitate

Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers ft. je'Texas

The 13th Floor
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brad Stivers has been an International Blues Challenge finalist, held multiple residencies in Austin, Texas (most notably at the legendary blues venue Antones), played prominent shows with Jimmie Vaughan, Marcia Ball, Kid Ramos, Bob Margolin and others, an Read more

Presented by The 13th Floor.

Lineup

Brad Stivers, Lindsay Beaver, je'Texas

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

