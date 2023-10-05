DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brad Stivers has been an International Blues Challenge finalist, held multiple residencies in Austin, Texas (most notably at the legendary blues venue Antones), played prominent shows with Jimmie Vaughan, Marcia Ball, Kid Ramos, Bob Margolin and others, an
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.