LSD-La Solita Domenica w/ FunkInMilano

Clèr
Sun, 8 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJMilano
Free
About

FunkInMilano è un duo di Milano che mette groove in vinile da un botto di tempo (Biko, Zoom Bar, Isola Black Market, Body Heat Party, Santeria ,..). Il loro sound mescola funk, boogie, disco, house, rnb, afro funk, latin, cumbia e musica tropicale che ha n Read more

Presentato da Clèr
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

