Live Music At Notch Brewing Brighton

Notch Brewing Brighton
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
About

Come join us for our Thursday night music series courtesty of Notch Brewing Brighton!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by I Book Things.

Lineup

How's About Charlie, The Forest Effect, The New Grown-Ups

Venue

Notch Brewing Brighton

525 Western Avenue, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

