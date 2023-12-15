DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Philthfest 2023

Ukie Club
Fri, 15 Dec, 4:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tickets for Philthfest 2023 at Ukie Club on December 15th, featuring:

  • Ogbert the Nerd
  • Oolong
  • Raccoon Tour
  • Pyre
  • Postcard Nowhere
  • Common Sage
  • See Through Person
  • Newgrounds Death Rugby
  • Tooth Cemetary
  • Stone Skipper
  • Halo Bite

Venue is no Read more

Presented by 4333 Collective.

Venue

Ukie Club

847 N Franklin St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.