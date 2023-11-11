DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PlusThree

The Lower Third
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Plus Three - The collective that never sleeps are back again. A collective of multicultural backgrounds, this culture is reflected in the sounds played. Expect an eclectic range from: Afro-Fusion, Amapiano, Afro-Baile, Hip-Hop, House, to UK Funky, all the

Presented by PlusThree.

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

