Top track

Misery-Punk Ruined My Life

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Goodbye Blue Monday

YES Basement
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Misery-Punk Ruined My Life
Got a code?

About

The incredible Goodbye Blue Monday are coming to Manchester. For fans of Off With Their Heads, Hot Water Music and The Menzingers.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Moving North.

Lineup

Smoking Gives You Big Tits, Hell's Ditch, Goodbye Blue Monday

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.