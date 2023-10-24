Top track

Bombay Bicycle Club Signing + Meet and Greet

The Jacaranda
Tue, 24 Oct, 5:00 pm
Artist signingLiverpool
£19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Bombay Bicycle Club head to The Jacaranda before their show at Hangar 34 for a album signing in support of their new album 'My Big Day'

This is an 16+ event

Presented by Jacaranda Records.

Lineup

Bombay Bicycle Club

Venue

The Jacaranda

21-23 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

