Top track

Terence O'Flaherty - Ar Éirinn Ní Neosfainn Cé Hí (glimmer)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Traditional Irish Music!

Jungle Acoustic
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Jungle Electric hosts a night of traditional Irish music on Friday 22 September.

The show features local, renowned singer-songwriter Terence O’Flaherty, joined by artists to be announced soon!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Jungle Electric.

Lineup

Terence O'Flaherty

Venue

Jungle Acoustic

467 Roman Road, Tower Hamlets, London, E3 5LX, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

