Top track

Léon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DSSZ Opening Party Season 23/24

Dissonanze
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyBaronissi
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Léon
Got a code?

About

DSSZ Opening Party

Season 23/24

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Dissonanze SRLS.

Lineup

Melancholia

Venue

Dissonanze

Via Salvador Allende, 46, 84081 Baronissi SA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.