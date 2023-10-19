DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Margate Electronics is back for its second instalment on 19th October. Hosted at Faith in Strangers.
LIVE
Geoffrey Papin
Tomas Jefanovas
KMBN
DJ
Zoe A.
Margate Electronics is a community-driven platform for electronic music artists to showcase new
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.