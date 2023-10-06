Top track

Planet Opal - Uroboro

Friday I'm In Rock presenta Groovejet

Urban Club
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:30 pm
PartyPerugia
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

06 - 10 - 2023

Friday I'm in Rock presenta GROOVEJET - una notte da impazzire
In Console

FAB.

ALEX MOMENTS

Visual by: Ink

Flyer by: Tommaso Renzini

Pics: Chiamatemiago

Stampe: Giuseppe Trupiano

Il gronchi rosa: Michele Celeschi

Questo è un event Read more

Presentato da Urban Club Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Planet Opal

Venue

Urban Club

Via Aldo Manna, 97, 06132 Perugia PG, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

