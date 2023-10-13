Top track

Sat on the Fence



Sour Apple: 13

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sour Apple makes their return to Old Blue Last on Friday the 13th, with Mrley, Cage Girl, and Barbican Estate.

Doors open at 7 PM.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Sour Apple London.

Lineup

Barbican Estate, Cage Girl, Mrley

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

