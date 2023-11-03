Top track

Optimo + Melting Pot

Paisley Town Hall
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
About

Following unprecedented interest in the Saturday event at Paisley Town Hall we wanted to enable some of the people who were unable to get tickets a chance to party in this incredible, historic space.

Another great collaboration as this time Optimo and dis Read more

Presented by Melting Pot.

Lineup

Optimo, Melting Pot

Venue

Paisley Town Hall

Abbey Cl, Paisley PA1 1JF
Doors open7:00 pm

