Citizen + Drug Church

St Luke's
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£25.25

Event information

Out of Step and Outbreak presents Citizen at St. Lukes, Glasgow.

This is a 14+ event (under 16's accompanied by an adult aged 18+).

Presented by Outbreak Fest.

Lineup

Citizen

Venue

St Luke's

17 Bain Street, Glasgow, G40 2JZ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

