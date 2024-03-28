Top track

Joel Stoker - I Go to Sleep

Joel Stoker

The Albion Rooms
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This March!

Joel Stoker’s solo career represents a new adventure after he established a loyal cult following with The Rifles. The band have released a host of acclaimed albums, the most recent two of which achieved the highest chart positions of their car Read more

Presented by The Albion Rooms.

Lineup

Joel Stoker

Venue

The Albion Rooms

31 Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2HL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

