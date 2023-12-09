DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
For one night only, step into the streets of 90's New York. Hear Biggie’s “Ready to Die” album and his biggest hits arranged for a live band on the Notting Hill Arts Club stage! Expect special guest rappers and singers.
THE LINE UP
Keys & Synths -Asa Mar
