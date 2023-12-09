DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BIGGIE TRIBUTE NIGHT Curated by ASA Martinson

Notting Hill Arts Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
For one night only, step into the streets of 90's New York. Hear Biggie’s “Ready to Die” album and his biggest hits arranged for a live band on the Notting Hill Arts Club stage! Expect special guest rappers and singers.

THE LINE UP

Keys & Synths -Asa Mar

Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.

Asa Martinson

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

