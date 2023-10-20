DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hippoh Dance Club

La Place
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
€10
Plongez dans l’univers des années 2000's au retour tant attendu du HippoH Dance Club le 20 Octobre à La Place ! Préparez-vous à une édition spéciale qui va vous faire vibrer au rythme des classiques qui ont marqué toute une génération. Rejoignez-nous pour Read more

Présenté par La Place et Hippoh.

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

