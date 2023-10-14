Top track

Pional - Tempest

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Le Cannibale Superclub - Pional, Hiroko Hacci

Super Club
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pional - Tempest
Got a code?

About

In un cortile, protetto da una rampa di scale, nel buio si nasconde un locale dedicato ai suoni elettronici nato al centro di Milano: cerca li dove l'occhio non immagina di guardare e troverai il Superclub di Le Cannibale. Se si parla di elettronica spagn* Read more

Presentato da Le Cannibale S.R.L..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Hiroko Hacci, Pional

Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.