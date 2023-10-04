DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Open Mic | English Stand up Show OPEN AIR

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:30 pm
ComedyFirenze
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW OPEN AIR

English version

19.30 | DiFori - YellowSquare Florence

MC/support act Lorenzo Russo

FREE ENTRY

Affamato o assetato? Vieni a scoprire il nostro menù e le nostre proposte per la cena!

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

