Glass Danse Saturday Night

Astra Kulturhaus
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€55

About

GLASS DANCE

Out Of Line Music is proud to present an absolute gem of electronic extravaganza: Our Glass Danse festival 2023!

ASTRA, BERLIN

11 Nov 2023

LINE UP:

GUSGUS

SONO

ASHBURY HEIGHTS

CATNAPP

TOBIAS BERNSTRUP

With icons

Presented by Out of Line Music.

Lineup

GusGus, Sono, Tobias Bernstrup and 2 more

Venue

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open6:00 pm

